Bing's video search page looks to leapfrog Google

Bing's UK site has offered up a dynamic search page – with a frog video playing in the background as you make your query.

The main search page at www.bing.co.uk features a tree frog climbing a branch and builds on Bing's already well-received graphical search pages.

The hotspots are still in place although, obviously, they are all themed around videos to mark the event.

Dynamic

Making search pages more interesting is clearly at the forefront of the major players' minds – with Google also working hard on jazzing up its traditional page.

Its Google Doodles have evolved ove the years, and Halloween brought a timelapse video of pumpkin carving.

That, however, did require the user to press play, whereas Bing's page animates without user action.