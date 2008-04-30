Sharp launches new home cinema kit

Sharp's new HT-DV50 sub £400 home cinema

Sharp has just announced that its new HT-DV50H home cinema system will be available from the end of April.

The system is priced £399 and features high power RMS 250W speakers (75W per channel) and a 100W subwoofer.

Supporting the latest Audistry technology by Dolby, the HT-DV50H includes intelligent volume and a natural bass enhancer.

Sharp claims that the sound is therefore "richer, bigger and better… creating a personalised experience for music and movie lovers".

The HT-DV50H also packs in HDMI output, a five-mode pre-programmed electronic equaliser, an FM stereo digital tuner, remote control and is DivX enabled.





