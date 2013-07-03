Acer aims new projector series at smaller spaces

Acer is launching two new families of projectors geared for use in venues of different sizes.

The Taiwan-based company is touting versatility in its new P1 family of projectors, which it sees as suitable for small and midsized businesses or home offices.

The four new models in the P1 series provide up to 3,500 ANSI Lumens and a contrast ratio of up to 17:000:1. They use Acer's DynamicBlack technology, which the company claims delivers vastly improved contrast and vivid image quality, and can display images in a variety of resolutions, including native extended graphics array (XGA), Wide XGA (WXGA), and full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels).

Connections and video inputs onboard include HDMI, D-Sub, S-Video, and composite. 3D Blu-ray movie projection and gaming compatibility is present through HDMI 3D ready technology when paired with a PC or device that supports 120 Hz output.

The P1 series also supports auto ceiling mount correction, which allows it to instantly rotate the projected image by 180 degrees to make sure it's the right orientation when ceiling mounted.

Larger venues

Acer's P1 series is joined by a new family of P5 projectors made for projecting widescreen video and heavily detailed presentations in larger venues.

Acer says the P5 models use advanced lamp technology that delivers up to 4000 ANSI Lumens brightness that keeps images clear and sharp from a long distance. They provide connection options by the way of two D-Sub and two HDMI ports, which allows users to instantly switch sources.

Models in both ranges offer 40 degree vertical keystone correction, meaning vertical distortion can be automatically corrected to make sure the projected image is perfectly rectangular, no matter where the projector is placed.

The Acer P5 and P1 series will be available in Europe from July at a suggested retail price of between €599 and €999 (£509 and £849) for the P1 series and between €999 and €1,099 (£934) for the P5 series.