DALI's 25th anniversary speaker

Esteemed Danish loudspeaker manufacturer DALI is to launch a special edition Helicon 400 speaker to mark its 25th anniversary.

The company, founded in 1983, now distributes to over 55 countries and to celebrate its special year will be launching the Helicon 400 MK2 25th Anniversary Limited Edition. The special edition speaker will have a top-quality finish, too.

Treated to a special high-gloss real piano black, the cabinets are lacquered and polished after each coat for enhanced depth. The result is a look akin to that of the world’s finest pianos.

Euphonia models

The glossy floorstander will feature a proprietary DALI Hybrid Tweeter Module, which combines a ribbon and a low-mass soft dome tweeter unit, and two high-performance 165mm (6.5-inch) mid/bass woofers with Class A magnet systems.

Internally, the crossover is said to incorporate “select audiophile-grade components” in common with DALI’s flagship Euphonia models. The speaker is also fitted with two sets of high-quality screw terminals for bi-wiring/bi–amping. DALI also says all components have been optimised for minimal electrical and mechanical loss.

The limited edition speaker will prominently feature a golden logo badge on the front, and a golden Limited Edition nameplate on the rear panel. UK pricing is anticipated at around £5,300.