GitHub gets a dark mode option – here's how to enable it

Like many events, the GitHub Universe conference was forced online as a virtual event this year. But the change of venue did nothing to dimmish the number of new features announced, and there is something for all users to get excited about.

For companies, the opportunity to make use of the GitHub Sponsors feature opens up a new way to generate money. Other announcements at GitHub Universe 2020 include the arrival of discussions for all public repositories, and auto-merge pull requests.

But the feature that is likely to generate the most interest is dark mode.

For developers on GitHub, discussions can now be enabled in the setting for any public repository, helping to gain more feedback and encourage conversation about projects. The auto-merge pull requests feature can also be enabled in settings when using protected branches, and will be rolling out over the coming weeks.

Dark mode, however, is available right now. The ability to choose between a dark and a light theme on GitHub brings the site in line with many apps and websites which have adapted to a growing demand for eye-saving darker tones.

News of the arrival of dark mode was shared on Twitter for the benefit of anyone who had not been involved in the GitHub Universe conference:

Dial up the darkness

To enable the new dark mode option, you will need to be signed into your GitHub account and change the appearances setting.

Pay a visit to GitHub and sign into your account Click your profile image to the upper right of the page and select Settings Move to the Appearance section and you can change the theme that's used

You have the option of using Light or Dark mode at all times, or you can select the Default to system option to have the theme change to match whichever mode you are using in your operating system. The feature is in beta at the moment, so it is possible that the exact implementation will change slightly over time.

