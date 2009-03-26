Sat nav fail: UK man nearly drives off cliff

SatNav should always be used with common sense

A man from Doncaster nearly drove his car off a cliff this week, after his sat nav gave him the wrong information.

Robert Jones was driving his BMW around Todmorden, West Yorkshire, when the incident happened.

His GPS apparently though that a steep Pennine footpath was a road fit for a car and instructed Jones to drive across the cliff path, eventually hitting a fence above Gauxholme railway bridge.

Driving without due care and attention

"Officers received a call at 11.18am on Sunday March 22 reporting that a BMW was hanging off the edge of a cliff off Bacup Road," said a West Yorkshire Police spokesman to the BBC.

"The driver was a 43-year-old man from Doncaster. He has been summonsed to court for driving without due care and attention."

Via BBC