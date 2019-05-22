Businesses 'want quantum computing now'

Quantum computing is rapidly becoming one of the most in-demand technologies for businesses looking to take a step into the future, new research has found.

A study from Fujitsu found that 70 percent of businesses are looking to quantum computing to help provide a welcome upgrade in computing power.

The technology is backed to help companies accelerate their progress through the use of what Fujitsu calls the 'combinatorial optimisation' of business processes, utilising massive computing power to quickly monitor data and identify solutions.

Quantum leap

Elsewhere, 81 percent of business leaders said they believed quantum computing could optimise business, logistical and industrial processes, help deliver digital transformation and ensure they remain competitive.

However for many, the technology remains tantalisingly out of reach, with 50 percent of respondents not expecting quantum computing to go mainstream in the next decade - despite nearly all 89 percent believing a lack of current computing power is holding back their business.

Fujitsu has looked to position itself at the forefront of quantum computing development in recent months, with the second generation of its Digital Annealer HPC platform taking centre stage in much of its recent public activity.

Digital Annealer on show (Image credit: Mike Moore) (Image credit: Mike Moore)

At the recent Fujitsu Forum show in Tokyo, attended by TechRadar Pro, the company was keen to show off the work Digital Annealer can do, showcasing case studies such as developing breakthrough medical treatments.

And at a media roundtable at the event, a senior company figure confirmed that Fujitsu is hard at work developing what he called a ‘true’ quantum machine.

“Even before a real quantum computer arrives to market, we have taken action and completed the Digital Annealer, which embraces what we can do with existing quantum computing,” said Hirotaka Hara, director of Fujitsu Laboratories.

“We are also, at our research institutes overseas and working hand in hand with universities and prestigious research centres, working to develop that real quantum computer,” he added.