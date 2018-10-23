Bitdefender confirms RedSocks acquisition

Bitdefender has announced its acquisition of the behavioural and network security analytics company RedSocks.

The deal looks to expand Bitdefender's portfolio into network security and analytics, as Netherlands-based RedSocks specialises in automated detection of suspicious network behaviour and combating cybercrime.

RedSocks provides non-intrusive, real-time breach detection solutions and incident response services for its customers by combining machine learning, artificial intelligence and cyber threat intelligence. Current network security tools have failed to prevent a number of recent high-profile breaches and that is where RedSocks' technology excels.

We've also highlighted the best antivirus

Bitdefender's European expansion

Bitdefender CEO and Founder Florin Talpes explained how RedSocks and Bitdefender would be integrated to better protect both company's customers, saying:

“At Bitdefender, we’re now able to offer our Bitdefender and new RedSocks customers even stronger protection from sophisticated attacks. By bringing RedSocks network security analytics and threat intelligence into GravityZone, a complete endpoint prevention, detection and response platform, customers will benefit from a more comprehensive, layered approach to security and deeper visibility into their threat landscape.”

The US and Europe are both key markets for Bitdefender but the acquisition of RedSocks will help accelerate the company's go-to-market traction within Europe.

Bitdefender has been active in the Netherlands market for over 12 years. However, with the addition of the RedSocks office and its staff, the company will increase its business in the Netherlands while gaining a new foothold in the Northern European region.

The RedSocks deal closed at the beginning of October following another M&A which created Bitdefender Australia and paved the way for the company's direct entry into the APAC market.

The current RedSocks office and its network-focused team will become Bitdefender Netherlands going forward.