PowerPoint for Mac 2016: 6 new tips for better presentations

This last tip isn't a new feature, but we wanted to mention it anyway as a warning to Office 2016 for Mac users who rely on OS X's built-in Auto Save and Versions functionality. The long and the short of it is, there's no such thing in PowerPoint 2016 - or the rest of the suite, for that matter. It's a tad mind-boggling that Microsoft engineers went to such great lengths adopting so many other aspects of what makes OS X great and seemingly refused to implement these, but you'll have to keep up the habit of mashing the Command + S keys every so often to make sure you don't lose valuable presentations from sheer neglect. But look at the bright side: At least PowerPoint 2016 for Mac users still have that trusty old Save As command still available.