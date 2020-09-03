How to change your YouTube password or reset it

Google bought the world’s most popular video-sharing platform YouTube in 2006. In 2009, all YouTube accounts became Google accounts. So, when you want to change your YouTube password, you must change your Google account password, as they are one and the same.

Though it’s possible to change your YouTube password using the mobile apps for Android or iOS, in our example, we’ll show you how to change your Google password from within the YouTube website. We’ll also show you how to recover your account if you can’t remember your password.

Click on your user avatar at the top right of the YouTube interface (Image credit: Future)

How to change your YouTube password

To change the password that you use on YouTube, you must change your Google account password. You can initiate this process from within the YouTube site by clicking on your user avatar picture at the top right.

Select Manage your Google Account (Image credit: Future)

From the drop-down menu that appears, choose Manage your Google Account.

Choose Security from the menu on the left of the page (Image credit: Future)

You’ll be taken to the general Google account management page, which has a whole host of settings and reports about your Google account. The option that we’re looking for is Security, on the left-hand side of the page. Click this to bring you to the Security page.

Click on Password (Image credit: Future)

You’ll see Password listed halfway down the page. It may not immediately be obvious, but you can click on this word to get to the password change page.

Re-enter your current Google password (Image credit: Future)

After clicking on Password, you’ll be asked for your current password again. Enter your current Google password, and click Next.

Choose a new password for your Google account, and enter it twice (Image credit: Future)

Finally, enter a new password for your Google account. You’ll need to confirm it again before clicking Change Password. Your Google account password—and by extension, your YouTube password—has now been changed.

Click Forgot password? on the Google login page (Image credit: Future)

How to reset your YouTube password

When you sign in to YouTube, you’ll be brought to the Google login page. The first thing that you’re asked for is your email address. It’s not until the second page of the login process that you’ll be asked for your password.

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can click the link titled Forgot password?. You’ll be asked for the last password that you remember using with your Google account. If you can’t recall any of your recent passwords, you can choose Try another way. Google will send a password reset code to your recovery email. Enter this six-digit code into the form to verify that you’re the owner of the account. Now you’ll be asked to change the password for your Google account.

Note that if you no longer have access to the email address that you used to sign up with YouTube, you can select Forgot email? on the sign-in page. As long as you have access to the phone number or recovery email stored on your Google account, you can be sent a link or text with details on how to change your email address.