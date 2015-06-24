How to install Linux on a Chromebook

For the type of user Chromebooks are generally aimed at, it does exactly what it needs to do. It's fast and easy to use – what more could you ask for? Well, you may find yourself missing some of the features associated with more traditional operating systems.

Don't worry, help is at hand, in the form of Crouton. Crouton is a set of programs that create a chroot environment within Chrome OS, from which you can run a Linux OS, with Debian and Ubuntu currently supported.

A chroot is not the same as a virtual machine – you're still running on the standard OS, but within a new environment. This has several advantages. It doesn't touch the existing OS installation, making reversal easy; it uses the Chrome OS drivers, so there are no compatibility issues; and it's written by the Chrome

OS authors, so it should remain compatible with future updates. The only real disadvantage is there may be a slight performance hit, but you didn't buy a Chromebook for its blazing speed. Read on to learn how to get an assortment of Linux distros up and running.

You will need

Crouton

The free installer is a gateway to a Linux OS. Download it from http://goo.gl/fd3zc.

A USB stick

You'll need to back up your OS to a USB stick or SD card before getting started – 2GB should be enough.