Our security landscape has changed for good over the past decade. This awareness is the best starting point in deciphering the whats and whys behind the secure access service edge (SASE) model. In short, it is a novel way to tackle age-old security challenges at a time when old security models are faltering in the face of increasingly advanced threats. This is why SASE is best understood as a new approach, a model, and even “philosophy” that asks you to forget all you know about protecting your precious assets behind the perimeter in which the security controls play the role of virtual moats.

Read on to find out what SASE actually is and how it can give you a much-needed helping hand if you are looking to update your security model for 21st-century challenges.

What is SASE?

In short, SASE (pronounced “sassy”) will combine networking and security services under a single umbrella. Despite this, you should not see SASE as a collection of services or components, but rather as a holistic model.

What links all of the parts of this clockwork mechanism is the central idea that security and networking in the modern era are inseparable and that this should be followed by their concrete integration.

The term itself was coined in the 2019 report by Gartner in which SASE is described as the much-needed step away from the sole reliance on data center architecture. It is to be replaced by the exclusive focus on the identity of both users and devices existing as the parts of networking and security ecosystems.

SASE is built around the idea of flexibility and easy scalability paired with the simplification of the tasks that had been performed by individual security and networks teams. Yes, SASE is a model in which the security features across the devices and systems are managed as part of the same single-pane framework that is used for managing network communications.

So, SASE invites you to try to imagine networks and security beyond the concept of a secure perimeter.

Back in the day (or even now), servers were kept at organizations’ HQs, with an army of dedicated teams who had access to them from a central desktop. They exerted their power over a network that linked separate sites.

Firewalls, for example, stood guard at the border of the security perimeter, with remote locations being managed by routing all traffic from these sites to the HQ. This was done with the help of multiprotocol label switching architecture and the practice of rerouting was called backhauling.

What was the problem with this highly centralized approach to network management and security? It simply became too costly and bulky to handle, because routing traffic in this manner comes with a price tag in terms of both higher costs and tangible performance hits.

This is why the remote sites (such as branch offices) tried to circumvent this by deploying direct internet access, which, in turn, created new problems. This is where SASE comes is, as a network architecture that unifies VPN and SD-WAN functionalities with cloud-native and regular security features that include:

Zero-trust network access

Secure web gateways

Intrusion detection and intrusion prevention

Firewall as a service

Malware protection

Data loss prevention

Software as a service

Cloud access security brokers

More on these below.

Types of SASE

Despite its common purpose, SASE comes in various flavors and this refers both to its components and the general architecture.

Native or “pure” SASE represents the convergence of security and network services as part of a unified platform. This usually comes together with a single policy that is managed at the organizational level. Taken together, all of these services operate as part of the universal customer-premises equipment that, optionally, may rely on cloud services as a final piece of the puzzle.

SASE overlay is a framework that is merged with a software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN). In this manner, the existing SD-WAN network is boosted with security features that do not stand in the way of achieving the optimal routing performance, particularly with hybrid systems. This type of SASE deployment works well for security departments and networks with a higher degree of siloification.

SASE as an All-in-One solution is offered by the providers that integrate both the security and SD-WAN segments in a single seamless system. It comes with a single portal that allows the customers to modify their policies regarding SD-WAN, firewalls, and other components of the SASE framework.

SASE as a hybrid solution. In this case, security and SD-WAN platforms are simply merged and marketed as a SASE solution.

SASE Edge encompasses computing and storage devices that deliver both security and networking features. They come in three types: data center, service provider, and subscriber edge. With the latter, the security functions can be combined with additional networking features, including those used for traffic management.

SASE Security Cloud includes various computing and storage features that provide security for applications before they are allowed access to endpoints. It features two main types – the data center cloud and the service provider cloud. Unlike the edge, the cloud only hosts security features i.e. there are no those relating to networking.

Which technologies make up SASE?

As explained, SASE is bent on unifying security and networking as part of a single-service framework that works with the cloud as its native platform. As such, it does not involve a single technology, but rather a collection of them. Security is made available network-wide with the aim of protecting each user that needs to get access to a resource or an application.

To achieve this, SASE systems pack several key components.