ZOTAC announces first workstation mini PC with Nvidia Quadro graphics

Longstanding mini PC manufacturer ZOTAC announced today that they would be making a foray into the workstation market with the ZBOX Q Series. The new lineup will demo at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, USA, the company said.

The two models announced – the QK5P1000 and QK7P5000 – are said to be compatible with most workstation-grade applications, with both products featuring the NVIDIA Quadro graphics with Pascal architecture as well as an Intel i5 or i7 processor.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

“As the Original Mini PC Creators, we are proud to reach more potential users who demand professional-grade performance for intensive applications in the smallest of systems. The all-new Q series is not only a breakthrough to our ZBOX product line, but also a testament to the capabilities of smaller footprints that still resonate big and powerful,” says Jacky Huang, Product Director of ZOTAC Technology.

Measuring just 2.8” high, all systems will support modern connectivity technologies, such as dual Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, M.2 and 2.5” bay for HDD/SSD storage device. You’ll get up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory which seems almost the bare minimum for a workstation machine, so it’ll be interesting to see just how these machines perform.