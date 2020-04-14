Zoom virtual background: how to use the feature, create your own and free image options

While Zoom virtual backgrounds isn’t the video conferencing application’s most essential feature, it’s undoubtedly the most fun.

Available for free and paying users, Zoom virtual backgrounds allows you to trade in your bomb-site bedroom or tired old office for another setting entirely with just a few clicks.

You can choose from a selection of stock options - such as the Golden Gate Bridge or a Caribbean beach - or you can upload an image or video from your own device.

Zoom’s virtual backgrounds feature has been especially cherished in recent weeks, with millions of workers forced to rely on Zoom video conferencing to communicate with colleagues as a result of quarantine measures.

While remote working veterans may have the luxury of a dedicated video conferencing space, Zoom virtual backgrounds provide a great alternative for those of us whose home office doesn’t provide the ideal setting for a Monday morning meeting.

How to use Zoom virtual backgrounds

Activating, configuring and using Zoom virtual backgrounds is simple, requiring only a few steps.

First, ensure the Zoom virtual backgrounds feature is enabled in your account settings. You can do this by accessing your account page via your web browser, navigating to Settings in the left-hand bar, clicking on In Meeting (Advanced) and toggling Virtual Backgrounds to on (the slider will turn blue once the feature has been activated).

To configure your Zoom virtual background, log into the desktop application and click on the settings icon in the top right corner. Under the Virtual Background tab, you can choose from stock options, or upload an image or video via the + icon below the video feed.

(Image credit: Future)

Whichever background you select in the settings pane will automatically be applied when you next log into a video conference (which is worth bearing in mind if you’re also using the application to conference with friends in your downtime).

For the best results, it’s important to ensure the video is bright and evenly lit. Zoom virtual backgrounds don’t perform quite as well in partial darkness or glaring light, which can both result in unwanted distortion.

Using a green screen backdrop is ideal, but impractical for many, and a plain background of any colour works perfectly well so long as your clothing isn’t the same colour.

Creating custom Zoom virtual backgrounds

Creating your own custom Zoom virtual background is simple, especially with the newly released tool from Canva .

If you’re a whizz with Photoshop (or any other image editing software), you have the freedom to create any background you like, but Canva provides a simple alternative for those of us not gifted in design.

Canva’s tool allows you to create your own Zoom virtual background using its library of millions of illustrations and icons, and customise the design with a few easy-to-use editing tools.

For those who haven’t used Canva before, there are 80 ready-made templates available, ranging from star sign-themed illustrations to landscape shots. We’re partial to this lemons background ourselves.

(Image credit: Canva)

The required image dimensions depend on the resolution of the webcam you’re using. If you’re not sure, you can find out using this webcam resolution test .

According to Zoom’s general guidelines, images should have a minimum resolution of 1280x720 pixels, but the higher the resolution the better. Videos, meanwhile, should have a minimum resolution of 1280x720 pixels and a maximum resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.

Free Zoom virtual background images

If you don’t want to go to the trouble of creating your own Zoom virtual background, you could opt for one of the following popular options. Thanks to a few generous companies, you’re spoilt for choice.

You can sit on the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones or ride with Westworld’s finest cowboys and cowgirls, thanks to this complementary selection from HBO .

(Image credit: HBO)

Both NBC and FOX also tweeted out some fine options, including the couch from The Simpsons, the Bob’s Burgers restaurant from Bob’s Burgers, and Leslie’s office from Parks and Recreation.

(Image credit: FOX)

If you’re looking for something a little more business appropriate, image gallery Shutterstock has also provided a pack of free Zoom virtual background images , including this tranquil shot of Mt. Fuji in Autumn.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Searching for Zoom virtual backgrounds on Twitter will also yield hundreds of great options created by talented artists or offered up by IP holders - and plenty of memes too.

