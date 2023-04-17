Zoom could be set for some big changes with its latest acquisition

Zoom has hinted at some ambitious plans for its video conferencing platform following its acquisition of employee communication tool Workvivo.

With more of an emphasis on building better long-term relationships that in-the-moment collaboration, Workvivo has mustered up a number of impressive customers since its inception in 2017, including Bupa, RyanAir, and indeed Zoom, having raised almost $40 million.

Describing a very different working landscape compared with just a few years ago, Zoom hopes that the expansion of its services and broader appeal will make it the one stop shop for all things communications, fostering a healthier digital workplace whilst also allowing it to capture more of the market and engage more workers.

Zoom acquires Workvivo

“The power of Workvivo’s employee experience platform, with its robust communications and engagement offering combined with Zoom’s all-in-one collaboration platform, allows organizations to fully unlock the potential of their employees and evolve their company culture in a hybrid world,” said Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg.

Since the pandemic, Zoom has experienced healthy growth figures that have seen it be one of the most popular video conferencing platforms for organizations and individuals alike, but with most companies now subscribing to video calling services already it’s clear that the company's aim now is to expand and continue to capitalize on workplace communications.

It appears that the company’s co-founders “and the entire Workvivo team” will retain their jobs under Zoom’s new leadership.

Looking ahead, Zoom has confirmed it will be incorporating Workvivo’s functionalities into its own app.

It’s unclear whether the Workvivo app will be deprecated, whether it will form part of a wider package under Zoom’s umbrella or if it will be included in existing plans, and how a migration may look for existing customers. TechRadar Pro has asked both Zoom and Workvivo to confirm such plans, but neither immediately responded.