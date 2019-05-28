Why your business needs a .uk domain

The shorter second-level .uk domains were made available for the first time in 2014. As well as giving registrants a shorter alternative for their online home, the move brought the UK namespace into line with almost all other country code top level domains (ccTLDs) around the world. Most of the countries which followed the UK’s lead in having a third level only registration policy have now moved to this standard – co.jp to .jp, co.nz to .nz for example.

That said, making this sort of policy change after decades during which the vast majority of registrations were made under co.uk was and is significant. To make the transition easier, existing co.uk registrants were given five years to decide if they want to take up the .uk equivalent of their domains. During that time, the rights to the registrations have been reserved to prevent anyone else from taking them up. But at 6am on Tuesday 25 June 2019, that period will end, and all second-level domains directly under .uk that haven’t yet been registered will become available to the general public.