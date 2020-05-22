WEF's blockchain council launches principles to preserve and protect user rights

The World Economic Forum’s Global Blockchain Council has laid out a foundational set of principles for those building with blockchain technology and decentralised infrastructure in a bid to preserve and protect user rights.

The Council, over a year, developed 16 user rights under the newly launched “Presidio Principles”, which brings together individuals with varying interests and perspectives on the current state and future of blockchain; it was workshopped globally with technologists and civil society.

Sheila Warren, Head of Blockchain and Data Policy at World Economic Forum, said that global alignment between the public and private sectors is needed for the blockchain technology to scale in its next phase but Covid-19 has accelerated the development and use of emerging technology across industries.

Moreover, she said that the blockchain ecosystem needed a baseline for designing applications that preserve the rights of users.

“During our council meeting, we realised we could help curb many of the mistakes and missteps seen so far if we were able to provide developers, governments and executives with a ‘Bill of Rights’ style document.”

Rights are grouped into four broad pillars: Transparency and Accessibility – the right to information about the system; Privacy and Security – the right to data protection; Agency and Interoperability – the right for individuals to own and manage their data; and Accountability and Governance – the right for system users to understand available recourse.

The Forum is partnering with ecosystem leaders from Hyperledger and Ethereum, as well as the consulting and investor communities to issue specific "Guidance Documents" around how the principles can be implemented on a more tactical level.

Organisations who have signed up for this commitment are World Economic Forum, ConsenSys, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Blockchain Research Institute, Everledger, World Food Programme, Electric Coin Company, Protocol Labs, Blockchain Trust Accelerator & Digital Impact and Governance Initiative, Presidency of Colombia, CoinShares, OmiseGO, Accenture, Andreessen Horowitz and AZA.

Enhancing trust and security

Warren said that these will further help developers, governments, executives, corporate boards, international organizations and others implement the principles and take action now.

Additionally, Global Blockchain Council members will be partnering with individual organisations, associations and membership-based entities and investors for virtual sessions on how companies can meaningfully implement the principles in their operations.

“As fiduciaries, it is our responsibility to act not only in the interest of our investors but also in a manner that better aligns investor outcomes with the broader objectives of society,” said Meltem Demirors, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinShares.

“By incorporating the Presidio Principles into our investment analysis, ownership policies, and disclosures, we will introduce a voluntary set of investment guidelines for professional asset managers allocating institutional capital into digital currencies and blockchain networks.”

Joseph Lubin, Founder of ConsenSys, said that decentralised protocols are designed to enhance trust and security through transparency.

“The Presidio Principles are a valuable next step for creating ecosystem-wide accountability to these goals. We hope all builders of Ethereum-based projects – and across the blockchain landscape – will sign on to demonstrate their commitment to the users of their systems and applications,” he said.

The Presidio Principles