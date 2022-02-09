Watch Kirby swallow all the things in Kirby and the Forgotten Land trailer

Audio player loading…

Look, Kirby’s been swallowing stuff for years. It’s kind of their thing. Naturally, in Kirby and the Forgotten Land we expected that the pink puffball would inhale some sizeable objects. It just wouldn’t be Kirby otherwise. But, in the latest trailer, shown during tonight’s Nintendo Direct, we saw mouthful mode and it’s quite the sight.

Now Kirby can inhale real-world objects, such as cars, vending machines, and traffic cones to gain new powers. Naturally, the car lets you drive around the map at speed. The vending machine lets you fire cans at your enemies. And, well, as a traffic cone, you can pierce through objects like water pipes. I’m not sure that third ability holds up but I’m not going to challenge Kirby on this, not when they can pelt me with soda cans.

Nintendo also revealed Waddle Dee Town. This is a settlement that expands and upgrades as you rescue Waddle Dees from the Forgotten Land. They’ll build homes, shops, and other buildings for you to explore.

Waddle Dee Town also lets you upgrade your abilities, turning your attacks into suped-up versions that should help you out in the later boss fights.

We don’t have long to wait, Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s release date is March 25.

