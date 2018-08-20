Verizon and Nokia test 5G with a moving vehicle

Verizon and Nokia have completed the industry’s first transmission of a 5G signal to a moving vehicle in a major step forward for the development of mobile broadband and connected car applications.

The two companies transmitted a 28GHz signal from two 5G New Radio (NR) radios on Nokia’s campus in New Jersey to a vehicle equipped with a receiver and kit to measure the signal.

The vehicle then travelled between the two radio sectors, handing off the signal seamlessly.

Verizon 5G

“Unlike some of the incremental 5G technology announcements we’ve seen lately, tests like the one we conducted are significant advancements in the development of 5G technology,” said Bill Stone, vice president, technology development and planning for Verizon.

“By taking these tests out of the lab and into the field, we’re replicating the experience users will ultimately have in a 5G mobility environment.”

“We are pleased to showcase the acceleration of the mobile capabilities in 5G,” added Marc Rouanne, president, mobile networks, Nokia. “Enhanced mobile broadband is one of the first services being delivered on Nokia's end-to-end 5G Future X portfolio. As a result, we can help our customers meet their early 5G deployment schedules and initial coverage demands.”

Verizon is set to be the first carrier to launch a commercial 5G service later this year, offering Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband in a number of major cities. Indianapolis was recently confirmed as the fourth location, with Sacramento, Houston and Los Angeles previously announced.

5G for mobile devices will most likely arrive in 2019 once the first smartphones are ready. Among other thigs, 5G promises ultrafast speeds, high capacity and ultra-low latency.