Ubuntu 22.10 is here to boost IoT developers and enterprise users alike

The latest version of Ubuntu, shipped with Linux kernel 5.19, has just landed, promising to deliver a number of enhancements aimed at developers and admins, while also delivering the latest toolchains for Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems.

Canonical CEO Mark Shuttleworth says that the company is “focused on enabling a new generation of easy to use and highly secure IoT”, and there are plenty of tweaks and added features in version 22.10 that deliver on this promise.

Codenamed “Kinetic Kudu”, 22.10 replaces 22.04.1, and brings toolchain updates to Ruby, Go, GCC and Rust.

Further enhancements to OpenSSH are designed to boost efficiency by reducing the memory footprint of Ubuntu Server on smaller devices such as laptops, as well as virtual machines.

A new tool to help developers debug programs that are shipped with Ubuntu should help smooth things out, too.

Microcontroller users, such as developers running Raspberry Pi Pico W machines, will now be able to use MicroPython, and support for embedded displays like the Inky eInk HAT series on the Pi has also been improved.

Ubuntu management with monitoring, managing, patching and compliance reporting is now made even better by Landscape 22.10 - currently in beta form - which the company says will simplify home administration on computers with Arm and Arm-based processors.

Canonical also says that “RISC-V processors and hardware are also supported in this release”, broadening the reach of Landscape 22.10.

In terms of usability, refinements to GNOME 43 - codenamed Guadalajara - are designed to boost performance and consistency, with the likes of a new quick settings panel for frequently used toggles like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even dark mode.

Video calls on laptops will now also benefit from “a step up in Bluetooth connectivity” via the Pipewire audio platform.

The full release notes for Ubuntu 22.10 are available in a thread on the company’s website (opens in new tab), where you can also download the latest OS (opens in new tab). There’s also a detailed look at the new Lanscape beta (opens in new tab).