Two Tomb Raider games just got last-minute delays into 2023

Two Tomb Raider games that were scheduled for a 2022 release on the Nintendo Switch have slipped into 2023.

Although we already know a new Tomb Raider title is in the works , series spinoffs Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, which had been announced to launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2022, now won’t be out until later. As part of an Ask-Me-Anything thread on the Feral Interactive Twitter (opens in new tab) page, the game devs have admitted that the games’ launches have both slipped to 2023.

This last-minute delay means you’ll have to cancel plans to play either title over the holidays (on Switch at least; both games are available on other platforms).

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final push

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light was first released in 2010 for Xbox, PS3, and PC platforms, as well as iOS devices like the iPod, iPad, and Apple computers. Unlike other Tomb Raider games, you control Lara in an isometric view, treating her more like link in the old 2D Zelda games, than the dungeon invader we first met on the original PlayStation. Another change up in Guardian of Light was that it turned Lara’s adventures into a co-op game, with the option to control either Lara or a 2,000 year old Mayan warrior named Totec. You could also play it as a single-player campaign without him, meaning no pesky AI-controlled Totec getting in the way.

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the 2014 sequel, released on the Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and PC platforms respectively. It possessed similar stylings to its predecessor, again featuring multiplayer elements – this time, for up to four players, each with different weapons and abilities to allow you to choose the character that best fits your desired gameplay.

Back in 2021, both games were announced for a Switch release, with the original release intended for 2022. With just a few days left in the year, Feral Interactive announced the delay on Twitter, saying that it “look[s] forward to sharing more in the new year,” but a concrete release date has not yet been given.