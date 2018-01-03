The best portable laptop battery chargers and power banks in 2018

If you're looking for the best portable laptop battery charger or power bank, then you've come to the right place, as we've listed the top selections that can keep your mobile devices powered on for longer.

After all, using your laptop away from a plug socket, and it running out of battery, can be a nightmare scenario for many people. This is why portable laptop charger battery packs are so popular, and finding the best portable laptop battery charger for your needs is so essential.

These devices mean you won't be stuck without your trusty laptop anymore, and by making sure you buy the best best portable laptop battery chargers and power bank for your laptop and your needs, you'll be able to work uninterrupted on your laptop without worry.

The best portable laptop battery chargers and power banks can even replace your original laptop charger altogether, providing you with an uninterruptible power supply wherever you happen to be.

In this article we’ve lined up the best of the bunch, highlighting the top portable laptop battery chargers and power banks you should consider purchasing. We've also got a price comparison tool that will help you make sure that you get the very best deals when searching for the best portable laptop battery chargers and power banks in 2017.

1. Mophie Powerstation AC

The highest output portable battery

Capacity: 22Ah | Outputs: 1 x AC, 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C

100W output

USB-PD compliant to fast charge the latest iPhones

A bit pricey

Mophie Powerstation AC is all about high output to bring your devices back to life. It's Through its built in 100W AC jack, users will be able to power an 15-inch MacBook Pro. Meanwhile, the USB-C port is rated at 30W with a USB-PD label, meaning its one of the few batteries capable of fast charging an iPhone X or iPhone 8.

2. Poweradd Pilot Pro2

An affordable option

Capacity: 23Ah | Outputs: 1 x DC, 2 x USB | Notebook Connectors: 10

Long warranty

Tons of connectors

No Type-C connectors

Backed by a two-year warranty, this emergency battery for your laptop comes with 10 connectors to cover most of the notebooks on the market. With a 23Ah/85Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 90W (20V, 4.5A), it tips the scale at just under 560g which makes this device great when travelling by plane. The marketing blurb even mentions ‘anti-explosion’ batteries.

As expected, there are no USB Type-C connectors and you will need to carry its very own 40W (20V, 2A) power supply unit – with a proprietary connector – to charge it on the go.

3. RAVPower RP-PB058

Geared towards newer notebooks

Capacity: 26.8Ah | Outputs: 1 x Type-C, 2 x Type-A | Notebook Connectors: 0

Just about the max capacity you can take on a plane

Type-C in there

Expensive

Advances in computer component technology mean that newer laptops now need less juice to work. This is particularly true for high-end models like the latest Apple MacBook, HP Elite x2 1012 G1, the Huawei MateBook or Dell’s popular XPS 13 family.

The common point for all of them is the fact that they have a USB Type-C connector. RAVPower can deliver up to 30W (20V, 1.5A) of power which should be enough for the target products. You can recharge it using a 30W wall charger that can also be used to power compatible laptops – very handy indeed.

4. MaxOak Apple MacBook Charger

Ideal for those with an Apple notebook

Capacity: 36Ah | Outputs: 2 x Type-A, 1 x Type-C, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 3

Massive capacity

Plenty of connectors

Heavy

Can't bring on a plane

Expensive

Here’s the perfect example of a vendor that went the extra mile to make sure that its product matches the expectations of the audience. The MaxOak has all the hallmarks of an Apple device – without bearing the logo – but with the matching brushed aluminium finish.

It has the second-highest capacity of all the battery chargers on this list, but these beefy reserves come with a big disadvantage – it has such a large capacity that at least one airline has banned it, so bear that in mind if you plan to use this peripheral to satisfy your long haul travels. It is relatively heavy at almost 1kg and will cater for most recent Apple laptops (MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and MacBook) but nothing else.

5. Qi-Infinity Upgraded Powerbank

Plenty of ports on offer

Capacity: 35Ah | Outputs: 4 x Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 1

Fast-charging enabled

Great for Surface tablets

Expensive

Can't carry it on a plane

This is the only charger in this list that targets Microsoft’s popular Surface range by offering the appropriate DC output voltage (12V and 15V). It comes with a generous five ports, four of which allow you to charge other 5V devices (that includes anything from other power banks to tablets and smartphones).

Of particular interest is the support for fast-charging courtesy of Qualcomm’s Qi technology. You will be able to charge the new MacBook as well, but no traditional laptops that rely on a 19V DC output. Just be aware that its capacity, 35Ah, may get it banned on some airlines, just like the MaxOak devices above and below.

6. MaxOak K2

The ultimate in battery capacity

Capacity: 50Ah | Outputs: 4 x Type-A, 2 x DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 11

Highest capacity on the market

A plethora of ports

Expensive

Can't go on a plane

The K2 is the world’s second highest mountain and it is fitting – to some extent – that MaxOak named this battery after that lofty peak. After all, at 50Ah, this is the biggest battery on our list and one that is also the heaviest of the lot. It supports laptops up to 60W (3A, 20V) as well as fast-charging.

Note that it takes up to eight hours to charge the battery and that can only be achieved via a proprietary charger. Sadly, it doesn’t carry a USB Type-C connector – which makes it useless for newer laptops – and you won’t be able to lug it around on the plane (as with the previous two peripherals, the massive capacity here may mean it’s banned on some flights).

7. Sandberg Powerbank 20000

Capable, powerful battery charger

Capacity: 20Ah | Outputs: 2 x USB Type A, 1 x DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 12

Plenty of laptop connectors

Slimmer than the competition

Dedicated charger

Sandberg's Powerbank is neither the cheapest nor the most powerful around. However, it does come with a couple of features that make it a rather enticing option. It outputs to a number of voltages (12V, 16V, 19V and 20V), automatically choosing the right one depending on the device which is connected.

There are also two USB ports and these are obviously hardwired to output 5V on both. You get 12 different charge tips but sadly none would fit our Dell XPS 13, and they won't be useful for USB Type-C models like the XPS 13 from 2016.

There are a couple of things that differentiate this from most of its rivals: it uses a brushed, premium aluminium finish, with bright blue LED status lights that clearly indicate the amount of juice left (or how close the battery is to being charged).

8. RavPower AC Power Bank

A charger with a unique feature

Capacity: 27Ah | Outputs: 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 0

AC power bank

100W

Can't carry on a plane

Only 2-prong

If you are looking for a versatile laptop charger, then do consider this RavPower offering. It is by far the most expensive model on our list, but this Reddot award winner carries a feature that no one has replicated till now. It has an AC output that can deliver up to 100W of power – yes, this could even power a TV if needed.

Note that you will probably need an adaptor (there’s one bundled) because the power bank can only accommodate two-prong plugs. You will be able to take it on a commercial flight, but you will not be able to recharge it via USB.

9. Dell Power Companion PW7015L

Great if you have a new Dell laptop

Capacity: 18Ah | Outputs: 2 x USB Type-A, DC-out | Notebook Connectors: 0

Relatively affordable

Extra ports available

Dell only

Dell sells the Power Companion with various battery capacities. It is more compact than the RAVPower models, and the unit looks like a Dell power brick that charges your laptop. When you're at your desk, you can daisy-chain to recharge the Power Companion and your Dell laptop by connecting your Dell charging brick to the Power Companion, and then connecting it to your notebook.

Dell's Power Companion is a far sleeker battery pack if your office relies on Dell Inspiron, Latitude, XPS or Venue laptops and tablets, with the added benefit that it has extra USB ports should you need them.