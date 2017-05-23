Three wants you to cut the cord with new wireless broadband offer

Fed up with your sluggish fixed broadband connection? Then you might be interested to learn that Three is offering a new tariff with a 40GB data allowance for its HomeFi mobile broadband solution.

HomeFi means you can have broadband without a landline – and it’s dead easy to set up. You just plug the HomeFi box into a power socket, insert a SIM card, and you’ve got a Wi-Fi hotspot running off Three’s 4G mobile network (of course, the other requirement is you need to be in an area with a signal from the network).

Up to 32 devices can be connected to HomeFi, and as mentioned the new tariff boasts a monthly data allowance of 40GB, at the price of £24 per month. It won’t cost you anything for the hardware if you sign up for a 12-month contract.

However, if you’d rather have a rolling one-month contract, it still costs £24 monthly, except you have to pay for the HomeFi box initially; it’ll set you back £60 upfront.

Rural remedy

This solution could definitely be a tempting option for those stuck in rural or remote locations where fixed broadband speeds are very poor due to long phone lines, but you can still get a decent mobile signal.

If you want to check signal strength in your area, Three’s coverage checker is here, and you can order HomeFi on this page.

There are, of course, other options along these lines – such as the Relish Broadband hub, which definitely has its strengths and weaknesses, as we made clear in our review last year.