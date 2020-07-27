This ultrawide 49-inch monitor could replace two displays, or more

Philips has introduced its new large-format ultra-wide display designed for business clients who currently use two 24 or 27-inch LCDs. The new Philips 498P9 Brilliance has multiple inputs, including a novel USB-C port, as well as an integrated KVM switch.

The Philips Brilliance 498P9 is based around a curved 48.8-inch VA panel that features a 32:9 aspect ratio, a 5120x1440 resolution, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a 70Hz refresh rate. The monitor can reproduce 91% of the Adobe RGB as well as 121% of the sRGB color gamut and comes calibrated to a DeltaE <2 accuracy.

To make the ultra-wide LCD somewhat more appealing to gamers, Philips equipped it with VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology.

Mighty display

The Philips 498P9 SuperWide monitor can connect to hosts using one DisplayPort, two HDMI inputs, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port. There is no word on power delivery on the USB-C connector, unfortunately. The device also has a 3.5-mm audio connector. To make it easier to operate several PC with a single monitor-keyboard-mouse setup, the LCD is equipped with an integrated KVM switch that allows to change sources with a press of a button.

To make the Philips 498P9 Brilliance easier to set up, it comes with a base that tilts, swivels, and is height-adjustable. Meanwhile, the base can be detached and owners may use VESA mount (100x100) instead to attach the monitor to an arm or even build a multi-monitor setup consisting of several 49-inch LCDs for multi-display applications in air traffic control, financial, and surveillance spaces.

The Philips 498P9 Brilliance monitor will be available in August 2020. In the UK, the unit will cost £749, so expect it to cost around €800 ~ €850 in mainland Europe and feature a $800 MSRP in the U.S. The model 498P9 is a cheaper version of the Brilliance 499P9H announced earlier this year.

Considering the fact that the 49-inch display is supposed to replace midrange 27-inch LCDs and a KVM switch, its price does not really look too excessive.