This little-known outfit sells a 98-inch screen with a laser pointer for just a shocking $2,700

98-inch screens are the next big thing when it comes to display, and it is refreshing and surprising to see that one tiny Dubai-based company is looking to make a splash with its offering - that also doubles as an Android TV - for about a third of what other rival displays cost, especially when compared to digital signage and large format displays .

Evvoli, owned by Masa FZE, sells its flagship display, the 98EV600MA (opens in new tab), for just under 10,000 Emirati Dirham - about £2,300 or $2,700, excluding sales tax. No one has yet reviewed it, but from the spec sheet alone, one can gather that it is a reasonably capable model, regardless of whether you want to use it for entertainment or business.

Cut-price

In comparison, Samsung’s 98-inch commercial 4K UHD display (QB98T-B) retails for $8,125 (opens in new tab) while LG’s digital signage equivalent, the 98-inch 98UH5F-H/EU, comes in at $9,123 (opens in new tab) and Nec’s MultiSync C981Q commands a cool $8,665 (opens in new tab).

Now digital signage displays and interactive panels usually have features that justify the heftier price tag: temperature sensors, sleekier designs, management platforms, longer warranties, legacy connectors, support for business ecosystems (e.g. Crestron, Cisco) and even, in some cases, the ability to plug-in Raspberry Pi modules.

But for businesses who cannot justify such high acquisition costs, a traditional TV may be a reasonable alternative.

A TV with a laser remote

Back to the 98EV600MA, it has Google Assistant built-in with Google TV as default platform.

As a 4K UHD model, its native, standard resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels, which translates into a larger dot pitch. It is compatible with Dolby Atmos but lacks a subwoofer; there’s four speakers though delivering a total of 60W. It uses Mini LED technology to deliver up to 450 nits typical brightness and a higher-than-expected 120Hz refresh rate.

Where it does impress is connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, SPDIF, two USB ports, three HDMI 2.1 connectors and even an Ethernet port. The presence of potentially noisy fans at the back to cool the components may unsettle some buyers though.