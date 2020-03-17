This is probably the cheapest office chair with arms right now

With millions of people across the world asked to work from home for the foreseeable future, anyone looking for a comfy addition to a home office should take a look at the BestOffice V03-Black .

This is the most affordable chair around that comes with lumbar support, arm rests and a nylon mesh back. At just under $44 from Amazon (select Cavalier Store as your seller), it is quite a bargain - especially when you factor in free delivery (restocking fees may apply).

Note, you'll receive a significant discount (down to $40 per unit) if you purchase a pair in orange or pink .

BestOffice V03-Black - $44 from Amazon

The vendor claims the chair offers a breathable mesh seat that will keep you comfortable, even during prolonged sessions.

As expected, it also has all the features that you'd expect from an entry level office chair: 360-degree rotation, height adjustable, gas lift, tension control and a classic design. It can support up to 250 pounds and is 20-inch deep and about 22-inch wide, making it ideal for a compact home office setup.

Bear in mind, this is chair will arrive flat packed, so is probably not the best choice if you’re averse to DIY.