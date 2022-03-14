This Dell G15 with an RTX 3050 Ti for $750 is a superb cheap gaming laptop deal

If you're on the hunt for cheap gaming laptop deals, this 15.6-inch Dell G15 for $746 (was $1,218.99) is definitely one of the best options out there this week.

Using the code SAVE17 at checkout will knock a full 17% off an already discounted price to yield a very competitive choice indeed - one that features an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

These specs aren't super high-end, but for the money, they're great if you're looking to get in the game for less. With one of Nvidia's latest graphics cards, you'll be able to play games relatively well at 1080p with full access to Ray-Tracing and, more crucially - DLSS. This feature, in particular, is a fantastic recent addition that allows cards like the RTX 3050 Ti to really squeeze out extra performance in demanding titles.

For a nice decent performance upgrade, you could also consider putting in an extra stick of RAM into this machine. While 8GB is enough to get you gaming, adding RAM is a relatively easy and cheap upgrade to do. Adding more storage is another great upgrade, although luckily, the 512GB SSD in this machine is more than enough to carry a few triple-A titles at a time - and give you speedy load times too.

