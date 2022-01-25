The G-Case could be the perfect Nintendo Switch accessory for handheld players

Audio player loading…

If you’re someone who primarily plays their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, the G-Case could be the perfect accessory for you.

The G-Case is an all-in-one modular case that’s already exceeded its Kickstarter goal by a considerable margin – and it’s easy to see why it’s been so popular with backers.

The case, which sort of looks like a Gundam, is compatible with the Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED and promises to add up to 5 hours of additional battery life when playing in handheld mode. You can also remove the battery pack to charge other devices, like your smartphone.

The G-Case works as a grip case, too, which should make playing in handheld mode a lot more comfortable. There are three sizes of grips to choose from, which means you should be able to find the perfect fit for your hands.

Unlike most third-party cases, the G-Case supports tabletop and TV mode. A detachable Joy-Con case turns the controllers into a mini Switch Pro Controller of sorts, and the G-Case also comes with a foldable kickstand and dock, which lets you play on the big screen.

Finally, the G-Case includes two card slots, so you can take some more titles with you on the go, and supports Bluetooth 5.0 so you can connect two wireless headsets at the same time.

Analysis: another Kickstarter campaign that's too good to be true?

The G-Case looks like it could be a fantastic Switch accessory, then, but as with most Kickstarter campaigns, it's best to air on the side of caution before you get your hopes up.

There’s a big difference between a concept trailer and an actual product – and there are sadly far too many cases where backers have invested in an idea, only to never see it come to fruition.

In fact, on the G-Case Kickstarter page, there is a section called 'Risks' which includes a note from the developer.

"We have rich experience in design and manufacturing gaming hardwares [sic]. We believe we will be ready to successfully deliver G-Case and the accessories in time if our campaign is funded eventually. But we do acknowledge that we do not have much crowdfunding experience, and that there will be unforseeable [sic] issues on this journey. With this keep [sic] in our mind, we are committed to keeping you updated with full transparency throughout the whole campaign.

"We're not looking to make a lot of money with this campaign, we just want your help to bring G-Case a reality. And we assure you that the team is working hard to make G-Case a fantastic product."

Using a case that essentially never needs to be detached and one that supports every possible Switch play mode is certainly appealing, though, so let's hope that the G-Case lives up to its initial promise.

