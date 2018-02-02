Tech Data brings its award-winning Tech-as-a-Service programme to the UK

By Software  

Resellers will be able to provide end-users with the latest devices, software and services on subscription.

In an effort to aid resellers in providing customers with hardware, software and services on subscription, Tech Data has announced the launch of its award-winning Tech-as-a-Service programme in the UK.

The programme, which CRN awarded the Most Innovative Project of the Year in 2017, aims to transform how end-users consume technology by offering the most competitive rates and residual values in the UK market while providing channel partners with life-cycle management capabilities.

Tech Data will launch its product first in the UK followed by a rollout to other regions throughout the beginning of 2018.  Through the programme, resellers will be able to provide end-users with the latest technology without putting the stress on their IT budgets that an up-front capital investment would incur.  They will also be able to couple Tech Data’s Tech-as-a-Service programme with their own services such as training, support, maintenance and installation into the subscription making it a more complete package for end-users.

Full solution

Tech Data UK’s Executive Lead Matt Child highlighted the ways the programme can be beneficial for resellers as well as their customers, saying:

“Many customers are moving towards a services-based, pay-as-you-go model for their IT consumption. With our programme, resellers can now offer a full technology solution in a single subscription. Technology acquisition, deployment, management, and end-of-life recycling are all covered under one agreement and delivered through flexible payment options.”

By utilising a multi-funder approach, Tech Data has made it possible for resellers to offer end-users the latest hardware products in the UK at the most competitive subscription rates.  The company has also provided automated tools to create real-time subscription offers to help streamline the process for resellers.

Tech Data resellers in the UK can join the programme now and begin offering it to end-users in education, government and at corporations since it is compliant with regulations across a number of industries.  

End-users will soon be able to benefit from the programme’s flexibility as it will allow organisations to upscale as they grow and refresh their devices and software at a much more frequent pace than was possible through large capital purchases.

