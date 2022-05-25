Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Audio player loading…

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news.

Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.

Thankfully, this won't affect your ability to download games directly onto the PS3 or PS Vita. And players can still transfer downloaded games and save data from a PC using the Content Manager Assistant (opens in new tab), which works on both Windows and Mac.

However, if you still wish to download games directly onto the PS3 or Vita, you'll need to set up a 2-step verification on PlayStation Network (opens in new tab). That's been a requirement for several years, likely due to the aging nature of both consoles' infrastructure. You'll need to enter a 'Device Setup Password' rather than your normal password, all of which can be managed from your PSN account security settings.

(Image credit: Sony)

Support continues fading

It's not exactly surprising that Sony keeps winding down support for its older consoles. Last year it attempted to shut down the digital stores for PS3, Vita, and PSP, the clearest sign yet that it was finally ready to retire these aging machines. However, thanks to a vocal fanbase pushing for game preservation, it later backtracked on that commitment.

Even so, it's hard to understand Sony's reasoning for this particular decision, and the timing is certainly odd. Why it would choose to remove transfer functionality between the PS3 and Vita now, despite keeping support for PC transfers alive, we don't know. It goes without saying that there's some behind-the-scenes explanation Sony doesn't want to make public, we just have no idea what.

Sure, most players have moved onto newer systems like the PS4 and PS5, but it's a shame for those who still use the devices.