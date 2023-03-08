Starfield’s release date finally revealed

Audio player loading…

Starfield, Bethesda’s next open-world RPG, finally has a release date.

The wait is over, as Starfield devs at Bethesda Studios have finally announced the release date in a Twitter post (opens in new tab). Despite delays back in 2022 , we will now be able to get our mitts on this sci-fi RPG on September 6 2023.

There is now also an official launch date announcement video featuring a minute-long teaser for the game and a message from Bethesda director Todd Howard. The short trailer also features information about a special Starfield Direct event on June 11, 2023 which will bring us “into the studio and give [us] a deep dive into the game.” Howard continued: “the game has many of the hallmarks you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience.”

Like many observers, I didn’t know quite what to expect from Starfield when it was first announced back in 2018. However, the emphasis on space exploration, along with the tasteful NASA-punk aesthetic, has been more than enough to pique my interest in the time since then. Moreover, it looks like Starfield will be full of cosmic mysteries and weirdness. The announcement video gave me major 2001: A Space Odyssey vibes, and I am here for it.

To the stars

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Between The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Oblivion, and Fallout 3, Bethesda’s open-world RPGs have had a massively positive influence on my gaming life. From the snowy streets of Whiterun to the ramshackle structures of Megaton, the places and people of Bethesda’s worlds have a special place in my heart. Though Fallout 4 was successful in many ways, I know I wasn’t alone in finding the experience somewhat underwhelming. The pairing back of the RPG mechanics and the reduced dialogue options left me feeling unfulfilled.

Having combed through trailers for Starfield, it seems likely that Bethesda has learned from its missteps. The character customization alone looks like a welcome return to form, with scope for perks and other forms of meaningful customization.

The premise, too, is refreshingly novel. Starfield takes place 20 years after an interstellar war between the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. This sort of uneasy peace makes for a great backdrop when it comes to creating meaningful narrative tension: just look at old-school World of Warcraft or The Witcher 3. The player, meanwhile, is a member of Constellation, an organization of space explorers.

Bethesda games have always been about exploration, and it’s heartening to see Starfield embrace this theme and run with it. That said, it seems likely that Skyrim’s civil war fans will also get their share of compelling political thrills through Starfield’s factions.

All in all, there’s a lot to look forward to. September can’t come soon enough.