Sorry Skyrim lovers, the RPG is now officially old

Beloved RPG Skyrim can now officially be considered old, as it hits PC gaming’s most popular storefront for classic games.

GOG (or Good Old Games) announced Skyrim would be coming to the platform celebrating the storefront’s 14th anniversary. Still one of the best RPGs around, Skyrim’s original release and its updated Anniversary Edition are available to buy all over again – both with hefty discounts.

“After many years and lots of requests from our users, Skyrim, the fifth installment of The Elder Scrolls franchise, is live on GOG,” the platform said in a press release.

Old folks scrolls

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

As is usual with games sold on GOG, its versions of Skyrim will be DRM-free. You can install the game on as many systems as you want, don’t need to be online to play, and don’t even need to be logged into your GOG account to boot it up once it’s installed. You won’t be required to log into the game’s Creation Club, either – an add-on platform that lets you buy Bethesda-curated mods.

Owing to Skyrim’s huge popularity among modders, GOG’s version of the RPG will be “compatible out of the box with most modifications” on Nexus Mods and support Skyrim Script Extender – a popular tool used by many mods for the game. GOG says it’s also preparing “something special to provide an even smoother modding experience”, for which we can “expect more details soon”.

Many modern triple-A and indie releases are listed on GOG, but the storefront specializes in older titles. Earlier this year, it said in a blog post (opens in new tab) that it wanted to refocus on retro games that hold a special place in players’ hearts. Skyrim’s addition to the platform shows its age, as it joins its predecessors in The Elder Scrolls series.

You can now find The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition on GOG. If you’re desperate to dip back into the world of Tamriel, you’re probably best taking Skyrim for another spin, since it’ll be years before The Elder Scrolls 6 launches.