Microsoft signs off Windows 8.1 Update 1 RTM

Microsoft has greenlighted the RTM release of Windows 8.1 Update 1, according to a report by a Russian technology blog.

WZorNet claims that the Windows 8.1 Spring Update 2014 for Windows 8.1, Windows 8.1 RT, and Windows Server 2012 R2 has been signed off for release.

The RTM Escrow build 9600.17031.WINBLUE_GDR.140221-1952 was apparently signed on 26 February. The install should be less than 800MB if leaked screenshots are accurate.

The new version will, according to WZorNet, launch on April 1 - April 2 on the Microsoft Developer Network, with a full release for everyone else on April 7 - April 8.

Some major OEM partners have reportedly already received the new build. (ed: Windows 8.1 update 1 is now out and available for download.)

Window washing

The Service Pack, called a Feature Pack in the screenshots, promises to restore some popular Windows 7 functionality for mouse and keyboard users, such as the ability to pin Metro apps to the Desktop taskbar, along with an updated user interface and new context menus, among other features.

The new version will reduce the system requirements to just 1GB of RAM and 16GB of hard drive space, opening doors for more entry-level Windows Blue tablets.

No other new features have been revealed at this time.

Via ITProPortal