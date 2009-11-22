Microsoft denies NSA backdoor in Windows 7

A row brewing in the US over the security features of Windows 7 has been nipped in the bud after Microsoft claimed it has not engineered a backdoor to give authorities access to user's PCs.

The existence or otherwise of a backdoor became an issue when it emerged that the US National Security Agency (NSA) had been involved in the development of Windows 7.

Government involvement

Reacting to the concerns, a Redmond spokesperson told Computerworld: "Microsoft has not and will not put 'backdoors' into Windows." However, that still left the question of exactly what the NSA was doing.

According to the same Microsoft rep, the NSA helped the company build a 'Security Compliance Management Toolkit' that allows large businesses using Windows 7 to keep security tight on all their machines.

However, quite why a government agency had to get involved at all is still unclear, so it's likely we'll be hearing more on this story in the days to come.