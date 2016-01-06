Apple releases second beta for OS X 10.11.3 El Capitan

Just three weeks after Apple launched the first beta of OS X 10.11.3 El Capitan, it announced that the second beta is ready for download. OS X 10.11.3 beta 2 is available to developers and public beta testers in Apple's Beta Software Program.

Like the first beta, Apple didn't announce any user-facing changes, and a changelog was not provided. It's unclear if Apple introduced any new features in the second beta, but likely the company is focusing its efforts on under the hood improvements, meaning performance and stability fixes as well as security patches.

The build number for OS X 10.11.3 beta 2 is 15D9c.

OS X 10.11.3 El Capitan

There were multiple glitches in the early release of OS X 10.11.3 El Capitan, and Apple has addressed many of those complaints. Early versions of the operating system contained issues that affected Apple's Mail app, Wi-Fi performance and Bluetooth stability.

The operating system was initially unveiled in September, and Apple made a number of user-facing changes. The company has added new emoji, and OS X El Capitan debuted new Spotlight interactions, a new Mission Control interface and new split-screen multitasking.

If you're a beta tester, you can grab the update from Apple's Mac Store. Developers can log into Apple's portal. If you've installed OS X 10.11.3 beta 2 and notice any changes, please let us know.