5 notable features which are being stripped out of Windows 10

Windows 10 is right around the corner and more information about what the latest offering from Microsoft is going to look like, and how it's going to work, appears every day. The new operating system is going to be free for those with Windows 7 and 8, and comes with a redesign based around user input that places far more emphasis on the users that Microsoft left behind with Windows 8, namely those with a keyboard and a mouse.

The news isn't all good, however. In an effort to streamline the OS, Microsoft has chosen to remove some features and this could upset some folks. Of course, Windows 10 is a free upgrade and allows the vast majority of Microsoft's enormous customer base to run the latest operating system, so there are going to be some people who are angry.

Many of the changes are designed to bring everybody onto the same page, especially in terms of design. Windows 10 iterates upon the design of Windows 8, adding elements of Windows 7, and Microsoft aims to make this experience as smooth as possible.

So which important features haven't made the cut with Windows 10? Read on and find out…