10 reasons Windows 10 is better than Chrome OS and Mac OS X

If you're suspicious of Google stealing your information through Chrome or tired of Safari's inefficiencies, get ready for Microsoft Edge. The new browser, set to debut with Windows 10, is integrated with Cortana. This means you'll receive streamlined content based on your preferences and browsing habits. Edge may just outdo Google when it comes to guessing your next move on the Internet, which is a good thing - right?

On top of one-upping Google's search engine, Microsoft promises Edge has been built as a safer browser. A new Passport feature, for example, will add a layer of authentication to ensure you are actually you when visiting secure sites. Edge also incorporates a browser and Windows Shell SmartScreen, which will flag users of malicious software installs.