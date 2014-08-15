Uber is testing a moving service for lazy users in two cities

Uber long ago became more than an app-based cab service, at various times offering alternative promotions ranging from ice cream and Christmas tree delivery to an on-wheels kitten adoption service.

Now they're expanding further by testing a moving service - called UberMovers - in Atlanta and Nashville this weekend.

By teaming up with moving service Bellhops, Uber is able to send two professional movers with gear to help college students in Atlanta, plus new Uber users in Nashville, for free for up to a half hour this weekend. Existing users who aren't college students can pay $25 (about £15, AU$26) for the same service.

Like Uber's other limited-time promotions, UberMovers might not spread beyond this special one-time offer. Then again, college students will never stop being lazy and needing to move, so you never know.

Via TechCrunch