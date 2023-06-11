Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 in-engine trailer reveals an even darker inner monologue

The first in-depth look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 at the Xbox Games Showcase reveals more intense choices and mind play are coming in this hotly anticipated sequel.

Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was originally revealed all the way back in 2019, however, now it's clear of the direction of the sequel. Bleaker in every way, it seems, as the titular character confronts her own reflection and mind. As expected, things are immersive, as Senua's inner monologue takes center stage.

It's an upcoming game that's been on the cards for some time and is likely to be one of the standout Xbox Series X games when it arrives at some point next year. You can see the full reveal trailer for yourself down below.

Ninja Theory has been building momentum up for its sequel with live-action trailers and a mixture of in-engine footage. However, this is the first time that key story elements have been solely focused on in this much detail. However, little has been revealed with weapons and in-game abilities, as things are being kept under wraps as even this most recent trailer has highlighted Senua making her way through the inner machinations of her mind.

The original Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was a critical and commercial success as it was celebrated for its take on mental health in a respectful fashion. We've been keeping an eye on all things Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 related ever since the initial reveal close to four years ago. Fans of the intense action title are in for what looks to be an evolution (not a revolution) here.

E3 2023 isn't happening this year, however, that hasn't stopped other publishers from running with their own shows. We're bringing you all the action in this incredibly busy summer period for games, and it's only going to get bigger.