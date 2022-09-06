Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 – raids, research tasks, and Alakazam

Audio player loading…

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 is here, bringing with it a whole bunch of mind-manipulating goodies and exclusive events.

A celebration of all psychically enhanced pocket monsters, Psychic Spectacular is already live. With a new Mega Pokémon to catch, shinies to nab, and research tasks to complete, there’s a lot to keep you busy over the next few days.

We’ve rolled up all you need to know about Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 right here. Don’t miss out on that Mega Alakazam.

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular 2022 start time

Psychic Spectacular 2022 is already underway. The event kicked off on September 6 and will be running until Monday, September 12 at 8pm local time.

All pokémon in Psychic Spectacular 2022

(Image credit: KeongDaGreat / Shutterstock)

First-generation pokémon Alakazam is headlining Psychic Spectacular 2022, making their Mega Raid debut. If you catch Alakazam in a raid or evolve one from a Kadabra during the event, they’ll know the Psychic move – a charged attack that deals 90 damage.

Shiny Elgyem will also be available for the first time. You’ll be able to find them more frequently in the wild while the event is running, and will encounter them after completing the event’s Field Research tasks. Several Timed Research tasks focusing on throwing Curveballs will also be available, which can be completed to earn even more encounters with Elgyem.

A bunch of other Psychic pokémon will also appear more frequently in the wild, including:

Abra

Slowpoke

Drowzee

Natu

Rals

Spoink

Munna

Woobat

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem

Kadabra

Kirlia

Raids have had a spruce up, too. You’ll be able to the following pokémon across each tier:

One-star Raids : Unown E, Unown, P, Unown S, and Espurr

: Unown E, Unown, P, Unown S, and Espurr Three-star Raids : Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, and Oranguru

: Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, and Oranguru Five-star Raids : Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys

: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys Mega Raids: Mega Alakazam

Psychic Spectacular 2022 Deoxys Raid Day

(Image credit: Niantic)

A special Raid Day is being held on Sunday, September 11. From 2pm to 5pm local time, all forms of Mythical pokémon Deoxys will appear more frequently in five-star Raids.

You’ll also have a higher chance of encountering a Shiny Deoxys, and can earn up to five additional daily Raid Passes by spinning Gyms.

Psychic Spectacular 2022 Field Research tasks

Several Field Research tasks will be live during Psychic Spectacular 2022. Spin pokéstops to collect them, and tick each one off to earn a special reward.

Reddit user SilphScience (opens in new tab) has compiled all the tasks and their respective rewards:

Make 5 Curveball Throws – Elgyem encounter

Make 5 Curveball Throws in a row reward - Chimecho encounter

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms – Baltoy encounter

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Hypno encounter

Timed Research tasks

Additional event-exclusive Research tasks are also live. They’ll expire at the end of the event. You'll earn an encounter with Elgyem for completing each one, as well as 30 Poké Balls and 10 Great Balls for tying up the mall.