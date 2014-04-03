Vodafone dials up UK investment with 150 new stores

Vodafone has announced that it will open 150 new shops and create 1400 new jobs across the UK over the next 12 months. The move will bring Vodafone's investment in the UK to £1 billion during 2014.

Vodafone, which was recently identified as the worst of the UK's four major mobile providers in a report by Rootmetrics, is one of the biggest mobile providers in the UK and serves over 19 million UK customers.

The company is aiming to provide indoor and outdoor 2G, 3G and 4G coverage to 98 per cent of the UK population by 2015.

The newly opened shops will bring the total number of Vodafone outlets in the UK to over 500. The company is also looking to develop its work with partners organisations as a means of delivering its services.

UK workforce

Vodafone's UK Chief Executive Jeroen Hoencamp said in a statement that the firm wants to maintain a high-street presence.

"Our £100 million retail investment this year will increase our ability to serve our customers better with highly skilled personal advice and support in 150 brand-new locations," said Hoencamp.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged his support of the investment. He said: "This is a fantastic vote of confidence in the UK workforce from a company investing for the future to harness the next generation of digital services."