T-Mobile announces details for Lumia 810, Windows 8X and Nexus 4

T-Mobile didn't let Hurricane Sandy rain on its parade Monday.

Though the carrier had to cancel a planned New York City showcase event, T-Mo pumped out a press release with pricing and availability for a host of Windows Phone 8 devices.

The newest phone of the group is the Google Nexus 4, a handset unveiled only a few hours ago. T-Mobile will carry the Android 4.2-packing phone for $199 on a two-year contract starting Nov. 14.

T-Mobile also managed to pick up the Nexus 7, a tablet it will start carrying Nov. 15 through the Google Play Store.

Welcome aboard

Also coming to T-Mobile are the Nokia Lumia 810 and Windows Phone 8X by HTC.

The 810 is exclusive to T-Mo and should drop Nov. 14 for $149.99 after a $50 mail-in-rebate. That payment plan comes with a two-year service agreement.

Also touching down that day is the 8X, priced at $199.99 after a $50 mail-in-rebate and on a two-year plan. This phone, by the way, will show up at AT&T and Verizon, too.

Other goodies

We asked the question last month, but now we have an answer as to whether T-Mobile is welcoming the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 to the family.

It's a yes and for $349.99 with a $50 mail-in-rebate, the tablet can come into many homes starting Nov. 14.

For those who have been patiently waiting for an update on the LG Optimus L9 and when it might come to the carrier, you're in luck: T-Mobile revealed Monday the L9 will be available on Oct. 31 for $79.99 after a (you guessed it) $50 mail-in-rebate.

Via T-Mobile