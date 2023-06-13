Phasmophobia is finally coming to consoles with early access announced

By Elie Gould
In an exciting surprise announcement the genre-defining horror game Phasmophobia will be coming to consoles with early access announced for later this year. 

In a typically creepy short trailer you can see a player walk through all the familiar sites we PC users are familiar with. However, this time the fun isn't tethered to those with a gaming PC, no, Phasmophobia is finally coming to consoles with cross platform update and early access announced. 

Coming to Xbox Series X|S in August 2023, Phasmophobia will finally have all its 24 ghost types and 10 locations, with the option for cross play available to those wishing to cross boundaries and play with friends who don't own a PC. 

