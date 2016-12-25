Overwatch, TechRadar's favourite game of 2016, is available for £25

When we looked back over the year in gaming it was Overwatch that most enthused our expert team, and if you haven’t played Blizzard’s 2016 masterpiece then the Boxing Day has a great offer.

For just £25 you can snap up this game on the three major platforms. Not convinced? Here’s what we said about the game in our ‘Best Tech of 2016’ round-up.

"Trust Blizzard to come up with a game that’s almost impossible to stop playing. Overwatch isn’t the classic MOBA title some seem to identify it as, though. It’s something older, that takes us back to playing Quake on a LAN.

It’s an FPS arena shooter, a new take on something like Team Fortress 2, another Blizzard classic.

The benefit of jumping in now rather than in a year is that it doesn’t feel like you’re stumbling into a club with its own cliques and codes. Well, we say that, but we can’t count the number of times we’ve had our backsides handed to us playing online."