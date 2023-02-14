One of the most annoying Microsoft Teams issues could soon be fixed for good

Audio player loading…

If you're fed up of fiddly or disruptive Microsoft Teams updates, then your worries could soon be over.

The company has revealed it is working on a new upgrade that should make updating Microsoft Teams easier than ever.

The move should mean that the video conferencing service should enjoy smoother updates in the background, with minimal disruption to users, hopefully spelling an end to annoying or unexpected shutdowns to install the latest upgrade.

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab), the update is simply entitled "Microsoft Teams: Simplified app update experience".

The change promises, "a clear and transparent app update experience" for users, who will only need to approve an update once per app, Microsoft says, adding that the new version will take effect seamlessly in all their chats, channels and meetings.

The update is still listed as being "in development" for now, but has a general availability date of February 2023, meaning users shouldn't have too long to wait. When launched, it will be available to Microsoft Teams users across the globe, with Web, Desktop and Mac users all able to install and benefit.

The news is the latest attempt by Microsoft Teams to try and simplify its user experience for customers across the world. In a similar vein, the company recently announced that it is retiring the free version of its video conferencing app in place of a new offering.

From April 12 2023, the ‘Microsoft Teams Free (classic)’ app will no longer be available, with the company apparently suggesting that users instead upgrade to ‘Teams Essentials’ for $4/£3 per user per month - although they can also sign up for the legacy free app’s replacement, ‘Teams (free)’.

The company also recently revealed that its Microsoft Teams Premium service has officially launched, offering a new tier of collaboration for users.

The new platform includes a number of AI-boosted tools and functions, including advanced Microsoft Teams meeting protections like watermarks and recording restrictions, upgrades to webinars such as a virtual green room, and several features for the collaboration software’s appointments system, such as SMS reminders.