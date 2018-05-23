Okta wants to help your business ditch passwords forever

The days of worrying about remembering passwords in the workplace may soon be at an end thanks to Okta.

The security firm has today announced the launch of a new platform that will allow companies to do away with passwords altogether in favour of much stronger authentication options.

Okta ThreatInsight, revealed today at the company's Oktane 2018 event in Las Vegas, combines context-specific information with real-time analysis from internal risk assessment teams to block threats.

This, the company says, provides a more secure experience that should mean businesses, as well as their employees, partners and customers, stay safe online.

No more passwords

Due to be released in the second half of 2018, Okta, which counts the likes of Nordstrom and 20th Century Fox among its customers, says the new tool will allow companies to do away with passwords as their main authentication option.

Instead, the platform can detect possible security risks by analysing information such as the location of an IP address attempting to access a corporate network. The platform can also identify known devices, and if they are attempting to connect from an unfamiliar location, can block access.

“The best password is no password at all. Today’s threat actors are targeting the weakest point of your company’s security – your people – and too many are successfully compromising employee accounts due to poor or stolen passwords,” said Okta CEO and co-founder Todd McKinnon.