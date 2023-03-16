Ofcom spearheading improved 5G

On March 13, Ofcom announced (opens in new tab) the availability of millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum across 26GHz and 40GHz bands for new mobile technologies such as 5G.

Ofcom has already auctioned several 5G-friendly mobile band bands between 700MHz & 3.8GHz for EE (BT), O2(VMO2), Vodafone, and Three UK. This is the exact same band that mobile operators have been using since the advent of 3G as well as 4G mobile network networks some years back.

The new mmWave spectrum could offer significant advantages, as it allows for high wireless data speeds and large data capacities. It could be utilized to enhance mobile services in the UK and introduce innovative new services.

High-speed data transfer

Naturally, the greater spectrum frequency an operator has access to, the faster their data can be transmitted. Higher frequencies (26GHz and 40GHz) are particularly desirable as they permit data to travel at extremely high speeds. Multi-gigabit performance is simpler, but signals may become weak or lost altogether in a mobile environment.

Mobile data speeds can be slow in places like train stations, stadiums, and concerts where there are a high number of mobile users. Unfortunately, due to high demands on these networks, data speeds may be slower than usual.

Future mmWave spectrum could potentially support mobile services and innovative wireless applications that require large amounts of data or high speeds. Early indications suggest this could include applications like virtual reality, factory automation, and intelligent transport systems such as driverless cars.

We anticipate new applications of the mmWave frequency will be concentrated in areas with high data traffic, such as towns and cities. Ofcom will issue citywide licenses for this spectrum through an auction process; more localized licenses will then be assigned through Shared Access licensing schemes.

The company stated: “We are now consulting on proposals for the design of the auction for citywide licenses, the license conditions for citywide and local mmWave licenses, and how we will coordinate users of this spectrum. We are inviting responses to the consultation by 22 May 2023.”

Via: Telecom TV (opens in new tab)