Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU could arrive soon – but at what cost?

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti has been spotted in an online filing of multiple models from Gigabyte, indicating that we might see the graphics card released soon enough, as previous rumors have suggested.

Gigabyte filed the various RTX 4070 Ti models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as flagged up by @harukaze5719, a regular leaker on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens in new tab)), and this typically happens not long before products are launched.

The RTX 4070 Ti variants filed are as follows:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Aorus Master (GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Aorus Elite (GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC (GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming (GV-N407TGAMING 12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Aero OC (GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Aero (GV-N407TAERO-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Eagle OC (GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Eagle (GV-N407TEAGLE-12GD)

In theory, then, we should see those graphics cards emerging in the near future, as mentioned. Interestingly, at the same time, Gigabyte also filed Radeon RX 7900 models with the EEC too, but we know those are coming (on December 13, though we aren’t sure if third-party cards will be present on shelves right from the off).

Notably, Gigabyte is unleashing a couple of vanilla reference board models, so those may be first to arrive if the rumor mill is right (although the latest word on the grapevine is that some custom RX 7900 models may actually be available right out of the gate, and not just reference cards, which are those built to AMD’s default base spec).

Analysis: Return of the lower-tier RTX 4080 – but how will it be priced?

This is another strong hint that Nvidia has an RTX 4070 Ti in the pipeline for the near future, and the fact that the filings have been made at the same time as RX 79000 models – which are due out next month – suggests a release date that might well marry up with what previously speculation pointed to: namely January 5th. That would be a CES launch, of course, so we shall see…

Remember, it should be no surprise that Nvidia would have this GPU ready to go when you recall that the RTX 4080 12GB was canceled, and this is supposedly going to be the return of that GPU in a different guise (or that’s the theory, anyway). In other words, everything was already in place for this launch, more or less.

The key to the RTX 4070 Ti will naturally be the pricing. How differently will Nvidia pitch it to the canned RTX 4080 12GB, which had an MSRP of $899 in the US? Obviously it will need to be cheaper than this, but how much lower will Team Green go?

Will Nvidia take into account the reaction to the costly RTX 4080 16GB, which has been a clearly unpopular GPU due to its price/performance ratio? (It makes the RTX 4090 look like the high-end graphics card to go for in no uncertain terms, if you can afford what in some instances is only a little bit of an extra outlay, depending on what exact models you compare).

We can perhaps hope for a $699 MSRP in the US for the 4070 Ti, but the reality is given Nvidia’s past pricing form, it’ll probably turn up with a bit of a higher recommended price tag than this; perhaps $749, or even $799. Time will tell, but it’d be nice to see Team Green give consumers a bit of a break in the higher-end GPU market at this point.