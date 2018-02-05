Best Nintendo Switch accessories: make the most of your hybrid console

As consoles go, the Nintendo Switch is quite an individual proposition. Arguably, once you've set up the console and purchased some of the best games for it you've got everything you really need to start playing wherever and whenever you please.

But, being a hybrid console, we'd argue that you need a few accessories to truly make the most of your experience. Whether you're playing in TV mode, tabletop mode, or handheld mode, there's a Nintendo Switch accessory that will make your life easier, your console safer, and your games more fun.

As a handheld that's mostly screen, naturally you're going to want to pick up some screen protectors and carry cases, but there are other accessories that should be taken into consideration if you're going to unlock the console's true potential. From MicroSD cards, to portable chargers, to Joy-Con compatible steering wheels.

To help you navigate the wide array of accessories currently available, what they're used for, and whether or not they're actually going to be useful for you, we’ve rounded up a bunch of the key first and third-party Switch accessories right here.