Microsoft plans to squeeze 256GB Surface Pro into the US

A few weeks ago a high-storage Surface Pro emerged in Japan, and today we have word the same SSD-endowed tablet is headed to North American shores.

In a listing spotted by WPCentral, a Surface sporting 256GB SSD popped up on business retailer and official Microsoft reseller partner CDW,priced at $1,199.99.

The model lacks a Touch or Type cover, though it packs the usual spec suspects; a Core i5-3317U CPU, multitouch 1920 x 1080 Full HD screen, Intel HD Graphics 4000 and 4GB of RAM.

Availability is listed as four to six days, so if you're willing to set up a CDW account, fork over more than a grand and wait, have at it.

Update: A Microsoft spokesperson provided us with some more info on the yoked Surface Pro:

"Yes, there will be limited availability of a 256GB version of Surface Pro in the U.S. exclusively through the commercial channel and authorized Surface resellers."

Rising to the surface

OK, so while the 256GB version is limited to certain partners for now, Microsoft is staging a Surface push of sorts coming off of a developer conference where it saw no new hardware revealed.

The company today also announced a new Microsoft Devices Program, an initiative aimed at making its Windows 8 and Windows RT (and now Windows 8.1/8.1 RT Preview) tablets available to a wider variety of authorized resellers across the U.S. The hope, no doubt, is to boost slumping sales of the slate through its non-consumer channels.

Resellers, the company told us, can sell to Microsoft's commercial, education and public sector customers but not to consumers and retailers (hence the stay on the 256GB Surface).

We'll keep an ear out for further availability of the maxed out machine, an option Microsoft might want to provide if it doesn't have a Surface Mini or Surface 2 ready and rearing to go soon.